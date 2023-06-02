Obituary: Thomas P. Somers

Thomas P. Somers, Major (retired), 84, passed away on January 18, 2023. Thomas was born on March 6, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI to Philip and Inez Somers. He attended University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was an all-star short stop for the university. He joined the US Air Force after graduating from the University to see the world.

He was stationed in Puerto Rico before he went to officer training school, and from there was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT. While at Malmstrom, he met his one and only, Barbara. They traveled the world together, for both pleasure and while he was in the Air Force to various bases throughout the world.

He enjoyed most sports, hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling over land and sea. He once said that his goal in life was to have a beer in every country. He was successful there and even had two or more in some places. He liked his beer.

Throughout his military career, he was stationed at Malmstrom in Great Falls, Iceland (remote), Sun Prairie, WI, Sergeant Bluff, IA, Colorado Springs, CO, and finally Las Vegas, NV. During his time in Las Vegas, he had two additional remote tours at Thailand and Korea. He retired from the Air Force in 2004 after more than 20 years of honorable service. He went to work at EG & G after his military career before finally retiring from the work force.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Ronna Roberts of Great Falls; son, Charles Somers of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

