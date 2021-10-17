Obituary: Thomas Scott Barthelmeh

Tom S. Barthelmeh went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 12. He was born in Denver to Thomas C. Barthelmeh and Loveda Ann Lark in 1960. His childhood was spent in Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri and Minnesota before the family moved to Montana in 1974. Tom graduated from High School at Richey, MT in 1979 where he participated in football, track and chior.

While attending Northern Montana College to study diesel and automotive technology he met Wendy Arthur. They were married on Spring Break in 1983 and moved to Helena the following year. Tom enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and going for adventurous drives to explore unfamiliar trails.