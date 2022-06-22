Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Alan Griffin

Thomas returned home to his Father in heaven unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born to Thomas and Mary Griffin in Helena, Montana and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. He resided there throughout his childhood and adulthood.

He worked as a fabricator for several years. During that time, he met the love of his life Angelia Fenner and they married in 1994, and later divorced in 2001, remaining the best of friends. He was blessed with two children and a stepson. They moved to Great Falls in 1993 to be closer to family.

Tom started working for Northwest Fence in 1993/94. Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, building models, family gatherings, playing cards, and dominos, cookouts, and of course, coffee.

He is survived by his children, Charles Crane, Annelaura Fenner, and Devon Griffin; ex-wife, Angelia Fenner; brothers, Richard William, and James; grandchildren, Jakob, Coraline, Aralynn, Eleanor, Tidus, John, Ryland, and Evan; and many other loved ones.