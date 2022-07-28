Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Arthur Furst

Thomas “Tom” Arthur Furst, 69, passed away July 24, 2022, at Peace Hospice. Tom was born on September 25, 1952, in Ann Arundel, Maryland to Kathleen (Riley) Furst and Arthur P. Furst, Jr.

Tom grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the USAF in 1975 and retired at Malmstrom AFB after 20 years. Tom married Monica (Willis) Fisher on April 5, 1999, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was previously married to Linda Haralson. He was also previously married to Lindsay Baker with whom he has a son, James.

Following his retirement, Tom worked as a custodian at Holy Spirit School and did further custodial work for ServiceMaster. More recently, Tom worked at the Malmstrom Commissary, Wallace Marine, and various other jobs to keep himself busy. Tom was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman.