Obituary: Thomas "Tom" F. Davis

Thomas F. “Tom” Davis, 73, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away July 3, 2024, at home surrounded by family. Born December 15, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana, he was the son of Franklin H. and Genevieve L. (Tews) Davis.

Tom served in the Montana Air National Guard from 1970 to 1978. He was a dedicated Medical Administrator at various locations around the country.

He married Darlene Davis in 1976. The couple had two children, Jason and Melissa, and later divorced.

He was united in marriage to Rita Morton in 2010. The couple lived in Douglas, Wyoming and later made their home in Winfield.

Tom is survived by his wife, Rita of Winfield; his children, Jason (Natalie) Davis; Melissa (Josh) Archer; his grandchildren, Sasha, Bennett, Britton, and Brady; his brothers, Mike (Sylvia) Davis; Gary (Kathy) Davis; a sister-in-law, Debbie Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 3, 2024, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel followed by niche placement at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana.

