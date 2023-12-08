Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Halverson

Thomas ‘Tom’ Halverson, 61, passed away on November 29, 2023. Tom was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 26, 1962, to Leonard R. Jr, and Marlene R. Halverson. He graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School. After graduation, He attended McHenry County College.

Over 30 years ago Tom moved from Illinois to be in Big Sky country where he enjoyed the mountains, camping, and fishing (catch and release only!).

From an early age Tom’s love of music and guitar skills were undeniable. In 1999 Tom got his start as a public radio station volunteer. He was a great DJ and put a lot of heart into preparing his radio shows. Through hard work, dedication, and passion he was ultimately rewarded with the job he loved - Station Manager at KGPR Public Radio Station in Great Falls.

Tom was an amazing guitarist. He loved music, animals, and the great outdoors. He was a big Chicago sports fan – especially his beloved Chicago Bears – and was even lucky enough to be a season ticket holder.

He is survived by his brothers, Steve Halverson, of Idaho and Paul Halverson of Oklahoma; sister, Sharon Halverson of Lake Villa, IL; Nephew, Alan (Christina) Halverson; and niece, Holly (Dee) Johnston.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.