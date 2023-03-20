Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Robert Zimny

Thomas “Tom” Robert Zimny, born January 18th, 1960, passed on March 14th, 2023. At the age of 63, after numerous complications from liver failure, the world lost a “Heck of a nice guy” and Heaven gained a master level smart aleck.

Born, raised, and retired in Great Falls, MT, he grew up just a block away from his soulmate, Becky. They had met in kindergarten but friendship and love flourished in their 20's during weekly D&D campaigns. They were married June of 1983 and continued their wonderful adventures as a new family, they welcomed their first daughter, Carol Ann in '84 and Sarah Lynn in '86. A truly devoted husband and a kind and wise father, he may have been Dad to just two daughters but became an outstanding father figure to many more. He also loved many a fur baby and grand pets whole heartedly even though he once stated “I don't much like cats” a few months before the first rescue was brought home.

Handy man through and through, he and his wife obsessed over many craft projects and hobbies and became accomplished in stained glass art, decoupage, wood and cabinetry, and always had the most elaborate Halloween costumes and decorations! Above all other activities though, were his rare coin collection and making sure his lawn was perfectly groomed and the brightest green on the block. Outdoors man, proud Montanan, and a good neighbor, he was just as willing to help move heavy furniture as he was to start a block wide water balloon fight. For most of his career he was an accomplished auto repair mechanic, though he joked that he was a hair dresser in his off hours as he ran his hand over his sun toughened and very bald head.

A real knight in shining armor, he never once failed to come to the rescue of his queen and his princesses, whether it was a broken down car, or just being there every day whenever any of us needed him for comfort and strength of spirit. There are no words strong enough or big enough to express how treasured he was and sorely he will be missed by all who knew him but especially by those he must wait very patiently to see again. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

