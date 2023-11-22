Obituary: Tiffany Ann Garlington

Tiffany Ann Garlington, 42, passed away on November 19, 2023. Tiffany was born on July 7, 1981 in Great Falls, MT to Richard and Linda Myre.

She attended CMR for her high school years and graduated with the Class of 2000. Upon graduation, Tiffany began working at Wendy’s Fast-Food Restaurant. This is where she met Gabriel Garlington. They said their vows on August 6, 2004. After plenty of shared memories and 3 children together, they would later split apart. Although they were apart, Tiffany and Gabriel remained good friends until Gabriel’s unfortunate passing.

Tiffany worked many positions throughout the years, taking a special interest in retail. She worked for Wendy’s, Champs, JC Penney, and Ace Hardware Store. Her commitment to the job showed in her multiple promotions to retail manager.

Tiffany loved the outdoors. She was a huge fan of any and all water sports, outdoor activities, and camping. You could often find her singing and dancing her heart out to her favorite songs. She was truly a woman of pure joy and will be missed by many.

Tiffany is survived by her daughters, Jordan Garlington of Missoula, MT and Jasmine Garlington of Great Falls, MT; her son, Jamal Garlington of Great Falls, MT; her parents, Richard and Linda Myre of Great Falls, MT; her sisters, Caroline (David) Carlson of Coalinga, CA and Linda Vandenberg of Great Falls, MT; her brother, Robert (Jennifer) Myre of Great Falls, MT; her 9 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.