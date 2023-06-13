Obituary: Tiffany Rae Hagerty

Tiffany Rae Hagerty, 52, of Great Falls, passed away on May 29, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Browning, MT on October 29, 1970 to Glenda Kittson, Tiffany attended local schools, graduating from Browning High School in 1989.

She started working for the Blackfeet Tribe in 1988 and was the Community Health Representative until her retirement in 2014.

When not working, Tiffany enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers and using her Cricut. She loved to take her dog Charlie for a walk around the neighborhood as she rode her Scooter.

Survivors include her special friend, Clarence Comes At Night of Heart Butte; sons, Mike CAN, Pasky CAN and Terry CANof Heart Butte; daughters, Kelcee CAN, Raeleigh CAN, Tilena CAN of Great Falls; sister, Karyn Augare of Babb and brother, Frank Augare of Browning.

