Obituary: Timothy James Dobbyn

Timothy James Dobbyn, a beloved husband, father, and papa passed away on July 2, 2024, at the young age of 54. Tim courageously fought his battle with colorectal cancer for the last three years. Tim was born May 31, 1970, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Linda Murphy and James Dobbyn.

Tim attended college at Lloydminster and received his degree in Fish Wildlife and Parks and then took a year off from his studies to go to New Zealand where he worked on a deer farm. Tim traveled abroad again to attend college at the University of Great Falls to pursue a Bachelor of Criminal Justice. While attending college at UGF Tim met and married his wife Stacey in May of 1995, and he gained a wonderful daughter, Adele, through this union. Tim and Stacey added another wonderful daughter, Abbiegayle, to their family in 1999.

Tim worked for the Department of Transportation and had completed twenty-nine years of service at the time of his death. Tim enjoyed his job and developed long-lasting friendships with Bob Vosen and Kas Manderle who he admired and felt deeply towards. Tim loved to play pranks on his co-workers and was quite mischievous at times.

Tim had an undying love for his family, friends, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, football, baseball, hockey, and with working with his closest friend and son-in-law, Cory, to build cabins on the property Cory and Adele purchased. Tim wanted to help develop a legacy for generations of our family through his help of creating the Bronson-Dobbyn Green Creek Retreat on the lower portion of their property, but Tim passed before he was able to complete that dream.

Tim is survived by his wife, Stacey Dobbyn; daughters, Adele (Cory) Bronson of Great Falls, MT and Abbigayle (boyfriend Trey) Dobbyn of Minot, ND; parents, Linda Murphy and James (Kathy) Dobbyn; sisters, Keri Finch all of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada and Chrissy Dobbyn of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; stepsisters, Kathy (Soni) Devid, and Jenn (Blake) Richardson; nieces, Cassidy (Mitch) Edey and Alanna (Chad) Moxness; many aunts and uncles; several great-nephews; and a great- niece all residing in cities in Albert, Canada. Tim is also survived by his grandsons, Trever and Lane Bronson of Great Falls, MT whom he loved immensely and friends, Jim Fenske and Mike Kabanuk who reside in Canada.

