Obituary: Timothy James McAllister, Sr

Timothy James McAllister, Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2021. He was born on October 27, 1923, and lived with his family in Geyser, Montana. Tim was the youngest of fifteen children.

He spent his younger years chasing cattle across eastern Montana, riding bareback in local rodeos, and jockeying at local racetracks. He had a tremendous interest and knowledge of various racehorse bloodlines. He served in World War II and was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star for Valor for saving the lives of two people.