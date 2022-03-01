Obituary: Timothy Joseph Kirk

On February 22, 2022, Tim Kirk passed away with many loved ones by his side. Tim was born on January 13, 1964, in Germany, but grew up in Great Falls when his family settled here in 1970.

He spent his teens and twenty’s working on several ranches around the Great Falls area, as well as in Augusta, and northeastern MT. He worked for Oily Waste off and on for several years and spent some time in New Mexico before returning to Great Falls.

After coming home, he spent the remainder of his career working at Benefis Hospital in the housekeeping department, before his illness forced him to resign in September of 2021.

He is survived by the love of his life, Delores Brown; along with four sisters, Michele (Gary) Fliginger, Mary (Jim) Terry, Julie Back, and Vikki (Pat) Gilmore; dear family friend, Dinah (Steve) Standley; two daughters, Robin (Steve) Smith and Deborah (Konner) Babb; one newly found son, Anthony (Maegan) Winters; two grandchildren with one on the way; as well as several nieces and nephews.