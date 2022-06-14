Obituary: Timothy "Tim" Vogler

Timothy “Tim” Vogler dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and owner of T&E Electrical Services passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Born on May 7, 1951, to Leonard and Alice Vogler in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Tim graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1970. After high school, Tim attended Dunwoody College of Technology studying to be an Electrician.

Tim met his loving wife Elaine Boehler in the early 70’s. They married on August 19, 1978, and began their life’s adventure together by moving to Rapid City, South Dakota where Tim would complete his electrical apprenticeship and breakout as a Journeyman Electrician. Tim and Elaine would welcome their son Nathan while living in South Dakota on May 2, 1981.

Tim's career took him to remote corners of the world. In the 80’s Tim spent several years working in and wintering over in Antarctica. In the 90’s Tim ventured to the island of Roi Namur in the Marshall Islands working for General Electric and later, Raytheon. Tim’s family was able to join him, and they lived happily on the small island of Kwajalein, where they adopted their daughter Emily on May 9, 1997.

Tim changed careers and went to work as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railway, which brought the Vogler family to Great Falls, Montana. In 1998, Tim proudly opened T & E Electrical Services, his own electrical contracting business as a Montana State Certified Master Electrician.