Obituary: Tina Jolley

Tina Marie Jolley, 53, passed away peacefully of kidney failure on May 22, 2023 at 6:15am at the Hospice House in Great Falls. Tina was born on August 26, 1969 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Wayne Burden and Debi Hofeldt. Being raised in the beautiful, but small town of Fort Benton was ideal for her as she was a people person. She worked several jobs, but taking care of disabled people was the one she cherished the most.

Tina’s perfect early Christmas present came into the world on December 12, 1985; her one and only son Jon. He was her pride and joy. She raised him as a single mom until 1987 when she met her best friend and love of her life, Brian Jolley. They married on June 18, 1988, at the LDS church in Fort Benton. They made their home in Fort Benton for many years.

Tina enjoyed the outdoors, demolition derbies, and car shows with her husband. The one thing they both agreed on was “Go Cowboys!”.

In 2012, Tina’s life changed when she welcomed her first granddaughter, who carries her middle name, Karissa Marie, followed by Natalee Rose in 2013, Vanessa Anne in 2015, Aaliyah May in 2015, and Riley Isabelle in 2019. She loved being a grandma and her granddaughters were the light of her life. On July 7, 2018, Tina had the pleasure of watching her only son Jon marry his best friend and love of his life, Meggen.

She is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Brian Jolley; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Meggen Jolley-Burden; stepdad Bruce Hofeldt; her five granddaughters Karissa, Natalee, Vanessa, Aaliyah, and Riley Jolley-Burden; sisters Michelle Friede (Ken Gilmore) and April (David) Duffner; nieces Ashley Nieft, Ellie Friede, Jordyn Skoyen, Jaycee Friede, and Madisyn Duffner; nephews Gage Haugen, Lane Ward, and Cutler Duffner; great nieces Jayla Friede, Hailey Ward, Dyxeigh Skoyen , and Veda Nieft; great nephews Rickie Nieft, Didley Skoyen and Quigley Skoyen; as well as numerous aunts uncles, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



