Obituary: Tina Maria Simpson

February 22, 1929 - January 31, 2022
Family Photo
Posted at 8:39 AM, Feb 04, 2022
Retired ranchwoman Tina “Rusty” Simpson passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1929, to John and Katharina Wall.

Tina had dual citizenship and carried both Canadian and U.S.A. passports. On October 7, 1946, she and Joseph “Bee” Simpson were united in marriage in Chinook, MT.

They lived on her father-in-law’s ranch near Wild Horse, Alberta until purchasing a ranch between Simms and Augusta, MT in 1954. Together they raised 4 children, and she continued ranching there for 60 years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

