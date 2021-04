Tom Bessette, 79, passed away of a stroke on April 20, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Tom was a legendary trucker. In his younger days, he did long haul from coast to coast. He had his own cattle truck and hauled cars and John Deere machinery.

At the time of his death, he was still driving locally for P&L Pallet Repair and Ox & Son Auto Auction.