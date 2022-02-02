Obituary: Tom O'Connor

We lost a Montana legend, father, husband, and best friend on January 24, 2022. Tommy O'Connor passed away peacefully at home with his family following a stroke. Tom was born on March 3, 1934 and lived his entire life as a resident of Great Falls.

After completing his military duty abroad, Tom went to San Francisco for Mortician School in 1958. While in San Francisco, during a chance meeting of friends outside of a church service, he locked eyes with Donna Marie Gillis, and immediately knew she was the one. On February 6, 1960, the two committed to a lifetime of love, devotion, and laughter. They returned to Great Falls, where they shared a wonderful family and partnership for sixty-two years.

Tom took over O’Connor Funeral Home, the family business, in 1959 and ran it successfully for twenty-three years before retiring in 1982.

Dad's love of Big Sky Country never waned, he graciously shared his love of Montana history, mountains, rivers, fishing, hunting, skiing, rafting, and hiking with us all. Outside of raising his family, he was a passionate tile rummy player, huntsman, and jokester.