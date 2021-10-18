Obituary: Tory E. Ewing

Tory E. Ewing, 55, passed away early Tuesday, October 12, 2021, due to complications of Covid. He left behind his wife, Julie, of five years and their combined six children and seven grandchildren.

Tory was born at the Saint Benedict’s Hospital in Ogden, UT five minutes after his twin brother Rory on March 19, 1966. He married his “lovey” Julie on June 25, 2016. They resided in Cascade Montana. Tory was an extremely hard worker and served in many capacities. He enjoyed working these last five years at the Great Falls Airport.

Tory’s biggest passions were hunting, camping, and family. Being on the side of a mountain with a bow in his hand was his most favorite place to be. He loved to bring together his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother, and sisters.