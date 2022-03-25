Obituary: Travis D Sipes

Travis “Trav” Don Sipes, 35, passed away on March 19th, 2022 in Great Falls, Montana. Travis was born May 28, 1987 in Great Falls to Donald Eugene Sipes Jr. and Teresa Kay Sullivan.

He was raised in Rapid City, South Dakota and later moved back to Great Falls where he graduated from Great Falls High School. He worked in construction for Great Falls Roofing, as a cook for Papa John’s Pizza, and as a landscaper.

Trav had 2 beautiful children; Chase Micheal Don and Maleah Kay Sipes. He enjoyed spending time with family and going fishing with his kids. His hobbies included working on cars and motorcycles, listening to music and going on drives.

Trav is survived by the mother of his children, Shania Watkins; his children; sister Katie Irene Morton and brother Sean Vincent Sipes; grandparents Kathleen Rea Westmoreland and Margret Sovig; niece Teresa May Morton; nephews Connor Riley Morton and Oliver Gene Morton; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.