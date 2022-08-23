Obituary: Troy Aaron England

It is with profound sadness that the family of Troy Aaron England, 47, of Great Falls, Montana, announce his tragic passing on August 13, 2022.

He was born on October 9, 1974, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1993. He attended Great Falls College and Montana State University. He worked tirelessly and there was nothing he couldn't or wouldn't do. He was proud to be the Facilities Manager for Benefis Health System.

Troy was a dedicated family man. He loved cooking, hunting, fishing, and prospecting, when he wasn't working on cars or helping someone repair or remodel their house.

He is survived by his beloved family, wife of 14 years, Kim England; three children, RJ, (Lacee), Erin, (Christian), and Megan; two grandchildren that he adored, Ezekiel "Zeke" and Scarlett; and many other loved family members, friends, and co-workers.