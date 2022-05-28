Obituary: Tsugio “Tug” Ikeda

Tsugio “Tug” Ikeda was born in 1925 in Salinas, California, to Genroku and Tsuyuko Ikeda. Tug passed to his next adventure October 28, 2021, and from the day he was born to his last day, he lived a life of generous, productive, honorable kindness. He had four main callings in his life; family man, educator, cook, and wood worker.

Tug spent WWII in US counterintelligence, using his language skills to interrogate prisoners and help with the allied occupation of Japan at war’s end.After his honorable discharge, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College.He received his certification to teach at Western Montana College and earned a master’s degree from MSU.

Tug became a teacher, and remained one for the rest of his days, in one form or another.Very early in his career, he married and became a father of three. Tug taught in elementary classrooms and eventually became a principal. To help support his family, he worked summers and holidays at the US Post Office, the Great Falls Parks Dept., and at the Anaconda Company. After his first retirement, Tug ran for and was elected Cascade County Superintendent of Schools, a post he held for six years.

In 1974, Tug married teacher/counselor/Dean Enid Walden, the love of his life, and they created a wonderfully blended family.Enid and Tug loved to travel, especially to Mexico, Hawaii, and Europe.

Tug’s second favorite sanctuary was the kitchen.He loved to cook and taught many lucky folks how to cook better as well.He specialized in Japanese food, and for a while, he and Enid catered dinners across the northwest.

Tug’s favorite refuge and playground, other than by Enid’s side, was his wood shop.

He is survived by his wife, Enid, who was also his guide and support through all the challenges of a complex and wonderful life; by children, Elizabeth (Dan Sieckman) Ikeda, Bryce (Kristine Soorian) Ikeda, Elani (Nels Hennum) Walden, and Gavin (Lynn) Walden; brothers, Kazuo Ikeda and Kengo (Shirley) Ikeda; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Ikeda and Alma Ikeda; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.