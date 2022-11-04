Watch Now
Obituary: Tsuyako “Sue” M. Love

Family Photo
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:08:29-04

Tsuyako “Sue” M. Love passed away on October 29, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1933, on Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands to Goro and Hirosue Matsuda. After WWII, her family was moved to Okinawa where she met her husband, Clayton. They married in 1966 and moved to Seattle, Washington where their two children were born.

After her husband retired from the Air Force in 1969, they moved to Billings, Montana, where they made their home for 45 years. She moved to Great Falls to be closer to her family after her husband passed away.

One of her proudest achievements was becoming a United States citizen in 1972. She loved traveling, dancing, and was a wonderful homemaker. She is survived by her children, Scott Love (Carla) of Winter Garden, FL, and Bonnie (John) Pennell of Great Falls, MT; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

