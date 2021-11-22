Obituary: Twyla Ann (Sibley) Whyte

Twyla Ann (Sibley) Whyte went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully with the love of her life, Willie, by her side. Twyla was born to Charles J. Sibley, Sr., and Betty (Petzsch) Sibley on December 18, 1943. She attended both elementary and high school in White Sulphur Springs and graduated in 1961. Twyla worked at the Truck Stop Cafe for a short period of time before moving to Helena to work at the Masonic Home in the Helena Valley.

It was in Helena that she met Everett J. Whyte, Sr. She and Everett moved back to White Sulphur Springs where they married. Shortly after, Twyla gave birth to two sons, Everett “John” and Michael Jay. After having the boys, the Whytes moved to Helena. In January of 1972, she gave birth to her only daughter, Jodi Lynn. Twyla and Everett divorced in 2002.

In Helena, Twyla worked as a clerk-typist for the Independent Record. She then worked for the State of Montana, Labor and Industry Division in several capacities. First as a stenographer, then as an accounting technician, and finally as an employment and training technician until the family moved to Great Falls in 1982.

In Great Falls, Twyla worked for Montgomery Ward as a cashier, for the Job Service as a clerk, for the City of Great Falls as a clerk-typist, and for Terrex Industries as a secretary. She then got her foot in the door with the federal government as a stenographer for Malmstrom Air Force Base. She worked as a stenographer for two different squadrons and then transferred to the Commissary as an accounting technician. After a few years, Twyla transferred into the position of quality assurance evaluator at the commissary. She stayed there until her retirement in 2008.

Later in life, she rekindled an old flame. William “Bill” “Willie” N. Hagstrom and Twyla originally met in the summer of 1960 as teenagers. Although they went their separate ways and lived different lives, in 2010, they looked for one another and were lucky to be reconnected. They were married in September of 2021 in the home they shared for many years. Twyla often referred to Willie as the love of her life, and the way he took care of her until her passing proved she was his as well.

Anyone lucky enough to meet and get to know Twyla knows what an ardent Elvis Presley fan she was. Every corner of her home contained a piece of Elvis memorabilia. Twyla was also a cookbook collector, filling a room in her home with 6 bookcases dedicated to her love for cooking.