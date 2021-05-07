Obituary: Tyler John Weir

Tyler John Weir was a man among men and said what he thought whether you liked it or not. He was born January 20, 1986, in Spokane, WA to Jaqueline Marshall and Ralph Weir. Tyler grew up surrounded by sisters, which just made him tougher. He attended St Mary’s private Catholic school until high school where he attended and graduated from Gonzaga Prep.

Tyler’s adventurous spirit led him to Bozeman, MT where he enrolled in mechanical engineering and ROTC. It was in Bozeman that Tyler met the love of his life, Jen, when he was 19. Jen was ready to get married, but Tyler made her wait four years and proposed right before leaving for Air Force Basic Training in December of 2008.

Tyler attended schools in TX and AR then made a quick trip back to MT in August of 2009 to marry his girl and whisk her off to his first duty station in Little Rock. In May 2011, the couple welcomed their first child. In 2012, Tyler was able to transfer to the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls, MT. Tyler landed a job, and they welcomed their second child, Weston, in March of 2013. Wakely came as a surprise in July of 2014.