Obituary: Tyrel Burnett

Tyrel Burnett, age 37, passed away on December 30, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana after a short battle with an illness. He was surrounded by loved ones and passed without pain.

He graduated from Great Falls High School. He lived with his beloved mother for the entirety of his life. He enjoyed being with his family, putting together puzzles, and watching game shows. He greatly enjoyed his time with all his care providers throughout the years.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Katie and Jim Nelson; father, Don Burnett; brother, Jake Burnett; and nephews, Kristopher and Mason Burnett.

