Obituary: Val Marie Tlustosch

Val Marie Tlustosch, 57, of Great Falls died peacefully at Peace Hospice surrounded by family on January 26, 2022. Val was born January 21, 1965, in Shelby, MT to Phillip and Donna (Evans) McLachlan. Val graduated from Culbertson High School and gave birth to her son, Vaughn Michael.

She attended Minot State University to earn an Associate of Science in Business Management and moved to Great Falls to be closer to her grandmother. Val worked as an accounting associate, office manager, payroll technician, and human resources technician in Great Falls.

Survivors include her son, Vaughn Tlustosch of Great Falls; grandson, Shye Tlustosch (mother, Kaye); sister, Kim (Jon) Bridges; and niece, Stephanee (Joshua) Thornton, and many others. She is also survived by her dog, Dougie, whom she loved the most.