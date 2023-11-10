Obituary: Valerie Ellen Langel

Gone too soon, Valerie Langel passed away of a broken heart on November 7, 2023. Val was born on June 25, 1971 to Sheryl and Leonard Glasoe.

In 1994, she married Jay Rowton. Val and Jay had two children together, Kayla and Nick, who were her absolute pride and joy. Val and Jay eventually divorced, and she married Adam Langel in 2007. With this marriage, she gained another son Zach who she was also very proud of. She had two golden retrievers, Luckee and Rockee, that filled the house when the kids were gone. Val also loved her two golden grandpups. Nothing made her happier than a house full of kids and golden retrievers.

Val was a sweet and funny soul, and her family and friends meant the world to her. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone. Val had that fun loving spirit who was always ready for a good time, especially with her partner in crime and favorite cousin, Stacy. When Nick passed away on August 23, 2022, Val was devastated, but she continued to laugh and be strong and carry on. She missed her son with every fiber of her being and she is now reunited with Nick in heaven.

Val is survived by her husband (Adam Langel), loving daughter (Kayla Rowton), son (Zach Langel), brother (Lance Glasoe), second dad (Bob Murdoch), nieces (Deidra McCombs, Chloe Hayes, and Katie Zbiden), nephews (Colter Glasoe and Logan Braulick), mother-in-law (Lila Langel), sister-in-law (Amy Langel), stepsisters (Bert, Jamie, Maureen, Sue, Sheri, and Sandy), stepbrothers (Rick and Jason). Aunts (Phyllis Birkoski, Roberta Danielson, Geri Dykeman, Jane Glasoe, and Lois Millett) As well as numerous cousins-especially Darcy and Stacy, who Val grew up doing everything with.

