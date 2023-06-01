Obituary: Valery "Val" C. Keaveny, Sr.

Valery “Val” C. Keaveny, Sr. was born in Sulphur Springs, Missouri on August 9, 1936, to Valery Charles and Lillian Mary Keaveny. Val was a devoted Christian, loving husband and father, and a retired United States Navy Chief Warrant Officer Three (CWO3). He passed away at the age of 86 on May 29, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana.

Keaveny enlisted as a Machinist Mate in the United States Navy in 1954 and immediately excelled, earning admission to the Submarine Service and rapid promotions up to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Continuing to excel, he was selected for promotion to Chief Warrant Officer. He was a plank holder on three nuclear powered submarines and participated in numerous patrols on diesel fast attack submarines, nuclear powered fast attack submarines, and nuclear powered ballistic missile submarines. In addition to sea duty, he served on submarine tenders and other assignments in Guam, Virginia, and Holy Loch, Scotland. After retiring from the Navy in 1975, he continued service at Submarine Base Bangor and eventually retired from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a Nuclear Engineering Inspector.

While serving in the Navy, he met Margaret “Marge,” his wife of 60 years. They married in March of 1963, lived in multiple locations around the globe, and were the devoted parents of Val Jr, a retired US Army Colonel and Peggy, a Physical Therapist.

Val was committed to service, serving as a Sunday School teacher on many occasions, leading a Cub Scout Pack and 4-H group, coaching soccer, and leading his church’s AWANA youth ministry program. He was also an active member of the Submarine Vets and Montana Submarine Vets Associations. Even well into retirement, he continued to dedicate his time and talent, working as a school bus driver, serving meals at the Great Falls Rescue Mission, running a monthly Men’s Breakfast at Crossroads Memorial Church in Great Falls, volunteering for Race Montana, and walking his favorite pups.

Val is survived by his wife, Marge, of Great Falls; two children and their families, Val Jr and Kimberly of Lithia, Florida and Peggy and Ron Ray of Great Falls; his 4 grandchildren and their families, Ashley and JD Umbaugh, Jaycen and Maranda Cole, Joshua Keaveny, and Ainsley Keaveny; 6 great-grandchildren, Paige, Vivian, Brylee, Wyatt, Broc, and Thorsten; his brother, Neil Evans; and a multitude of friends.

