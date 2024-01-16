Obituary: Velma Wardene Jordan

Velma Wardene Jordan aka Mrs. J departed this world peacefully while at her home in Great Falls, MT on Jan 7, 2024, after a decline in her health and a brief hospitalization due to complications from dementia. Velma (Wardene) was born in Tooele, UT November 3, 1935, to Velma and Howard Whitehouse. After graduating from Tooele High School as the valedictorian she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in English at Utah State University. It was there in Logan, UT that she met Harley. They dated for some time but when he said he was leaving for military service with the Army, she made it clear to him that that she was not going to wait. Not wanting to lose her, he chose marriage, and they tied the knot on August 23, 1957. They moved to several locations including Champagne, Illinois, Lincoln Nebraska, Minnesota, and finally Great Falls, MT.

One of the many activities Wardene passionately enjoyed with Harley while raising her children was scouting. They were very active in the Boy Scout program for many years, and she saw to it that all her boys were Eagle Scouts. In addition, she also served in various callings in her church such as Relief Society President and Sunday School teacher for the youth. She enjoyed riding horses and loved to be around animals. Other hobbies that she enjoyed were gardening, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She made beautiful afghans and throws for her children and youth in her care. The hardy ground did not stop her from planting her flowers when she was able to do so.

In the last few years, she had the companionship of a few cats which she named Big Paws, Double Ugly and Fluffy Tail. Fluffy Tail is the only living pet left and adopted her as his mom and she loved him dearly; always worrying about him especially if he came home looking bruised and beaten. Fluffy Tail was always at her side and her wish was to be at home with him.

She was an ardent supporter of the Rustlers and Montana Grizzlies and would enjoy a good football game about anytime especially if the Broncos (Payton Manning) were playing. On Saturday evenings, she looked forward to watching the Lawrence Welk show and on Sundays she listened to Music and The Spoken Word.

Velma Wardene Jordan was recently inducted as a Rustler legend into the Charles M Russell High School Hall of Fame in October, 2023. She was the honored guest at the Holiday classic Wrestling Tournament at CMR in December 2023. She worked at CMR for 43 years. During that time, she was named Coach of the Mounted Color Guard (1968). Then came the “Velma Jordan Award” which was created in her honor and is awarded annually to the staff member who displays outstanding dedication and commitment to the success of CMR students.

Wardene is survived by her sister Mary Lula (Harvey Welch) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; children Randy (Juanita) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Renee (Scott Berg) of West Valley City, Utah; Ryan Jordan of Great Falls, Montana; daughter-in-law Julie Jordan-Yardley (Evan) of Beaver, Utah, grandchildren: Kalbie (Hadley), Schyler (Caleb), Harley, Steinar (Zibiah), Austin, Rhett (Emmalee), NaKomie, Skyler, & Trayson and 6 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

