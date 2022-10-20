Obituary: Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann

Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann was born October 1, 1935, at home with a midwife attending. She attended school at Nashua, Montana, graduating as a valedictorian in 1953. She attended Bozeman College for 2 years.

She married Roy Heinen in the late 1950s. They adopted Michael and Barbara. In 1973 Vera married Gus Buchmann. They attended Vineyard Church before moving to Lakeside, Montana where they served on staff at YWAM for several years before returning to Great Falls.

Survivors include son, Michael Heinen (Jaqueline) Power; daughter Barbara Johnson of Idaho; brother Franklin Kummerfeldt of Glasgow; sisters, Louise Fournier of Helena and Irene Bryant of Great Falls; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.


