Obituary: Verda LaVonne Dial Mansfield

Verda LaVonne Dial Mansfield, 91, of Great Falls, died of natural causes on October 20, 2022, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Verda was born on February 17,1931 in Brigham City, Utah to parents Albertine & Fred Dial. Verda graduated high school from Box Elder High in 1948. She met the love of her life on New Year’s Eve 1949 in a tall, handsome soft-spoken stranger named Mark Mansfield. Mark joined the military in 1950 and was stationed in Louisiana. After months of letter writing Verda joined him and they married on December 23, 1950, and 2 short months later Mark got deployed to Japan and then was sent to the Korean War.

Verda moved back to home while he was gone. He came home in 1952 and was discharged from the military and began his career with the Air Force Civilian Service in Ogden, Utah. In 1955 their first son, Terry Lee Mansfield was born. The family was then transferred to Malmstrom Air Force base in Great Falls, MT where they were blessed with a second son Kenneth Mark Mansfield in 1960.

Verda and Mark had a shared love for dancing and could be found on weekends ballroom or square dancing all over. Verda was mainly a homemaker while raising their sons and was best known for her immaculate house and candy making skills. When her boys were young, she worked as a teacher's aid at Morningside school. After the boys were grown, she held a variety of different positions. The most memorable were Eastside & Village Bank, Village Shoes and Herbergers in office. She loved to make candies and chocolates at Christmas time and would share them with many friends and neighbors. Upon Mark’s calling as the Bishop of the GF 2nd Ward in the 90’s Verda was ever so helpful and supportive to him and his ward. She also held many callings within the church from primary to relief society.

