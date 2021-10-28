Obituary: Verda Oakley Krause

Verda L. Oakley Krause, age 87, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on October 26, 2021, at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, MT. Verda was born on April 10, 1934, to Leslie and Gertrude (Helf) Oakley in Oilmont, MT. The family lived in Oilmont until Verda was in the second grade, and the family moved to the Fairfield Bench where they purchased a farm. Verda and her five brothers graduated from Fairfield Elementary School and Fairfield High School.

On September 14, 1952, Verda married the love of her life, Jim Krause. They made their home in Fairfield. Jim and his brother, Robert, owned Fairfield Dry Cleaners along with some farming interests. In 1962 they sold the dry-cleaning business and began full-time farming. In 1958, Jim and Verda purchased a farm west of Fairfield where they raised their four children, Dan, Richard, Terry, and Julie.

She loved to bowl, golf, and make quilts with her fellow workers at the Fairfield Lutheran Parish. Over the years, they made many quilts for World Relief. Verda also loved to travel and through her and Jim’s younger years, took many trips to various countries with friends. Verda and a group of friends known as the Golden Oldies of the Bench, played cards weekly for over 50 years.