Obituary: Verlene “Vee” Morrow

Verlene “Vee” Morrow, 90, of Great Falls, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Peace Hospice.

Vee was born on January 24, 1932, near Fairbury, Nebraska and grew up on a farm. She loved animals and had a pet cow she would ride, as well as horses she rode to school.

She worked as a laundress, waitress, and homemaker. She lived in Iowa, Colorado, California, and Montana throughout her life. Finally settling in Montana.

