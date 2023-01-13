Watch Now
Obituary: Verlene “Vee” Morrow

Verlene “Vee” Morrow was born January 24, 1932
Verlene “Vee” Morrow, 90, of Great Falls, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Peace Hospice.

Vee was born on January 24, 1932, near Fairbury, Nebraska and grew up on a farm. She loved animals and had a pet cow she would ride, as well as horses she rode to school.

She worked as a laundress, waitress, and homemaker. She lived in Iowa, Colorado, California, and Montana throughout her life. Finally settling in Montana.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

