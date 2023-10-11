Obituary: Verna A. (Zeiter) Nicola

Verna A. (Zeiter) Nicola passed away on October 7, 2023. She was born on January 25, 1935, in Great Falls, MT. She attended school at St. Mary’s and graduated from Central High School in May of 1953. Her mother passed away when she was 6 years old, and she was raised by her stepmother, Cecilia (Tacke) Zeiter.

She married Lawrence “Nick” Nicola in September of 1954. Together, they lived in Belt, MT and raised 4 children, Susan, Tammy, Larry, and Sherry. She worked for the Great Falls Credit Bureau, the U.S. Post Office, and then the Belt Public Library.

In 2001, she headed the drive to open a new library in the city. She retired in 2008. Verna enjoyed reading, memory albums, and especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of all her family.

She is survived by her children; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence; parents, Archie and Mable; step-mother, Cecilia; brothers, Bill Goodrich, Percy Gregory, and Don “Max” Zeiter; sisters, Alice Baehler and Kathryn Jones; and her special step-brother, Victor Tacke.

