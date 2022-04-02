Obituary: Verna (Bach) Copeland

Verna Copeland passed away March 30th, 2022, due to complications of Cancer. Verna was born in Alamosa, CO and was raised in her early years in Chevy Chase, MD. As a young family, the Bachs’ moved abroad when Verna’s father, “Ken” took US embassy assignments in Lebanon and Pakistan. As a young adult, and independent spirit she set out on her own, living in Israel and Germany. She moved back to the states to attend University of Maryland, where her passion for teaching was ignited.

She met and married George Buehler and moved to Ogden, UT to raise her sister, Sharon. From there, Verna and George moved to Pocatello, ID, where they celebrated the birth of their son, Cy Buehler. George and Verna divorced in 1989.

Verna was a Master Potter, and successfully opened her own studio, “Portneuf Mud”. Her love and talent were received by many. In 1986, Verna decided to complete her Graduate Degree in Early Childhood Education & Psychology at Idaho State University (ISU) and worked as an Associate Professor at ISU.

Verna met Gary Copeland during this time in Pocatello, they married July 24th, 1990. The two moved to Great Falls, MT to begin their lives together. Verna took a teaching position at Longfellow Elementary and taught Early Childhood Education for 18 years. Teaching children brought Verna such joy and purpose. Sadly, Verna took a medical retirement in 2018. Verna was recognized by many as a “Teacher’s Teacher”.

Gary and Verna spent summers filled with running rivers and backpacking in Montana’s Wilderness areas. They made their home on the Ayrshire Dairy and cultivated an indomitable bond of love and companionship in the precious time they had together.