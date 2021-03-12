Obituary: Vernon Dean Severson

Vernon Dean Severson, 84, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021, while at Peace Hospice. Vernon was born in Scobey, Montana to George and Ruth Severson, the second of five children. He grew up on the family farm loving horses and farming, and he was a true cowboy.

He graduated from Plentywood High School in 1955. On June 30, 1957, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Jensen. During the time their six children were born, Vernon attended carpentry school in Minnesota, served his country in the Army, sold insurance, and then began his own construction company which was his passion.

Vernon and Lorraine enjoyed many vacations with family and friends, including Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Medora, and a favorite of his, the Pro Rodeo Finals in Vegas. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Sunrise Lions Club. A few of his favorite activities were fishing, hunting, camping, and playing games and cards, all of these with his children and grandchildren.