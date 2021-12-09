Obituary: Vernon Lee Durand

Vernon Lee Durand, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Vernon was born on September 1, 1932, to Virgil and Mary (Lambdin) Durand in Walla Walla, WA.

He joined the US Air Force on January 5, 1951. He served during the Korean War before being honorably discharged December of 1954.

He worked on and installed Minuteman missiles with Boeing and he also worked on aircraft at Moses Lake, WA.

Vernon worked as a farm equipment parts manager until he retired from the work force December of 1997.

He married Julie Laverdure on August 24, 1963, in Deadwood, SD. Together they had five children and were married for 58 years.