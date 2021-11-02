Obituary: Vicki Stevenson

Vicki Stevenson, 72, went to be with our heavenly family on October 21, 2021. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor, unconditional friend, and true woman of faith.

Vicki was a large part of the community dating back to her early days as a Little League coach, baseball/softball official, superintendent of the Rabbit Poultry Pigeon and Waterfowl Barn at the Montana State Fair, 4-H poultry judge, and poultry judge for many county fairs.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Jamie (Darryl) Rensmon, Carie (Wes) Keller, Stacie Stone, and Jason Stevenson; grandchildren, Austin and Toree Rensmon, Tucker and Hayden Keller, Kacie (Michael) Stone-Wick, Cortney Stone, Austin Faulkner, Jerot (Aaron) Stevenson-Bianchi, Hunter Stevenson, and Ethan Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Maddison Wick, Averie Mazz, and Beau and Bently Stevenson; and brother, Jim (Jan) Harden.