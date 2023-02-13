Obituary: Vicki Sue Charles Foster

Vicki Sue Charles Foster passed away in the company of her loving family in Great Falls, MT on February 10, 2023, due to health complications. Vicki was born on April 9, 1950, in Fairbury, IL. Vicki and her family moved to Missoula, MT in 1955. In July of 1964, Vicki met the love of her life, Vern Foster. Vicki and Vern had three children, Jami, Todd, and Brian. Vicki was the proud grandma to Tyce, Brooke, and Austin. She loved spending time with them teaching them to play games, cook, craft, and make treasured memories.

Vicki enjoyed being a service manager for Ford and Honda Dealerships. She often shared stories of how she was able to keep everything in line at her shops. Vicki was a certified boxing judge on a state, regional, and national level for about 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and golf and she loved her time camping with family along with friends. Her family is and will always be her pride and joy.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Vern Foster; daughter, Jami Foster; granddaughter, Brooke Tabacco; son, Todd Foster; grandsons, Tyce and Austin Foster; son, Brian Foster; brother, Robert Charles; and sister, Judy Hiatt. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .



