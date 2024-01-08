Obituary: Victor Bautista

Victor, age 83, passed away on December 27, 2023. He was a 1958 graduate of GFHS and received a BS degree from the College of Great Falls in 1986.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years as a hospital corpsman, retiring in 1982. His service took him from coast to coast, as well as overseas duty stations in Okinawa, Iwakuni, Japan, the Vietnam war, two Caribbean cruises and six years with the Marine Fleet Force.

He is survived by his wife, Val, of 64 years; children, Victor (Stephanie), Vonda (Jim Smith), and Vanette Soldis; sister, Ginger (Ted Lyon); grandchildren, Adam, Blake, Raesha, Cameron, Cody, and Karrabella; and 5 great-grandchildren.

