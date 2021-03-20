Obituary: Victor Ervin Olson

Victor Ervin Olson, 82, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on the evening of March 6, 2021.

Born on November 14th, 1938 in Poplar, Montana to Marvin and Mae (Bower) Olson, Victor attended local schools, but before graduating he entered into the United States Air Force on February 2, 1956. He continued his schooling through the Air Force, at Amarillo AFB in Texas and spent the next four years as an airplane mechanic. After his honorable discharge in 1959, Victor continued doing what he loved and spent his adult life as an auto mechanic.