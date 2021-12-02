Obituary: Victor Garza, Jr.

Victor Garza Jr., 66, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2021. Born December 5, 1954, in San Antonio, TX to Doris Chicken and Jose Valladolid., the family lived in Chinook, MT until 1961. They moved to Wagner, MT and in 1974 Victor graduated from Malta High School.

In 1987 the family moved to Great Falls, then spent one year in Lewistown, before moving back to Great Falls in 1991, where he remained until his passing. While at a Christian Retreat (Apontao), he met Trina Villagomez and on June 8, 1995, the two were married in Great Falls.

He held many different positions during his working years, including time as a backhoe operator for Ralph Waters, a tire technician, driving for Diamond Cab for 10 years, then 18 years with Great Falls Transit as a dispatcher before retiring in 2020. He received his ministerial license in 1986 and served his most rewarding act of service as pastor of the River of Hope Church for 30 plus years.

Victor enjoyed the outdoors, was a golfer, and loved to hunt, fish and camp in his early years. He served honorably in the Montana Army National Guard for ten years. Victor had a soft gentle heart for God and everyone.