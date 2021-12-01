Obituary: Victor George Richer

Victor George Richer passed from this life to the next on November 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of family and friends. Vic was born in East Haven, Connecticut in 1932. He graduated from Hamden Hall in 1949. His extraordinary talent earned him admission to study at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, but he soon realized his calling to the ministry.

Vic left Curtis to attend Philadelphia Divinity School, where he graduated with a Master of Divinity and was ordained in 1957. He served as Canon to the Ordinary and Diocesan Administrator, and Archdeacon at the Episcopal Diocese of Montana. Vic was asked to serve as director of Lindisfarne Camp Marshall on Flathead Lake in 1963, which he happily did for an additional 18 summers.

Vic was an extraordinary musician who gave piano and organ lessons, led church choirs, and organized and performed in countless concerts and recitals. Vic also enjoyed reading, trains, building clocks, keeping his mind sharp with puzzles and advanced calculus, and learning languages.

Vic is survived by five children - Donna and husband Rich, Mark and bride Patricia, Kathryn, Michael, Steve and wife Stephanie; four grandsons, Jared and wife Amanda, Carl, Jordan, Ethan and wife MacKenzie and their daughter; and former wife, Brenda.