Obituary: Victor R. Scheuffele

Victor R. Scheuffele, bearing the heart of a pioneer, felt he was born “100 years too late,” on February 26, 1937. He was the eldest of 5 siblings, growing up rough and tumble in Fallon County surrounded by a large, loving, extended family. He traded riding the range with uncles Reiny, Herby, and Art for constructing roads that crisscrossed a huge expanse of that range.

Then one day, he noticed Carol Jafek walking down the street in Baker and decided that was the girl for him. In 1959, he married that pretty woman, and soon he traded his souped-up hot rod for a family vehicle, as Mark was born the next year. Doug followed soon after, while Vicki and Tara enjoyed a more leisurely entrance to the family.

Vic loved being outdoors and was an expert marksman. He was a Little League coach for many years, mentoring countless boys, especially his own, in hard work, good sportsmanship, and love of the game. As the girls grew up, he traded baseball games for dance recitals, band concerts, and girls’ basketball.

When the kids scattered across the US, the couple transitioned from the home that Vic had beautifully landscaped to a 32’ motorhome and trips around the U.S. Since 2009, Vic and Carol have delighted in living near Tara’s family in Great Falls. Dad settled in once again to landscaping his yard, enjoying the views, and feeding the birds.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; 4 children; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters, and 3 siblings, Shirley Strangford, Robert Scheuffele, and Reuben Scheuffele.