Obituary: Victor “Vic” Shanks, Sr

Victor “Vic” Shanks, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home after a short illness on April 1, 2023. Vic was born on January 4, 1950, in Poplar, MT to Joyce and Everett Shanks. Their family then moved to Great Falls the following year. Vic attended schools in Great Falls and married Chris Murphy in 1969. They later divorced.

Vic started his career as a carpenter in 1970, working for various contractors until 1972 when he started his own construction business “Vic Shanks Builder.” In 1982 he established “Great Plains Insulation” which he ran until his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, motorcycles, hunting, traveling, and making new friends.

Vic is survived by sons, Vic Jr., Scott, and Chase (Angel) Shanks; four grandchildren, Taylor Shanks, Kassidy (Trevor) Mills, and Kaleb (Gracie) Yost; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon, and Jasper Mills and one more blessing on the way; brother, Timothy (Connie) Shanks; sister, Linda (Don) Corey; and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



