Obituary: Victoria Lynn Cassity

Victoria "Vicky” Lynn Cassity of Cascade County, age 64, died on May 10, 2022, due to cancer. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, Vicky spent her early childhood at Camp Zama, Japan and then Hopkinsville, Kentucky. When her father completed his service in the 101st Airborne, the family returned to Indiana. There, Vicky attended and graduated from the Baugo School System where she participated in music (she played the oboe, English horn, bass guitar, bell lyre and percussion), art, student government, and various sports. In 1984, she graduated from Indiana Vocational Technical College with an LPN certificate in order to be able to support her boys on her own.

Vicky loved her sons unconditionally and worked hard to provide them with many life experiences. She enjoyed motorcycling from the age of 2 and participated in motorcycle drag racing with the International Dragbike Association as well as at the Osceola Dragway. She performed 4 static-line parachute jumps, one bungee jump, and went zip lining in order to get over her fear of heights. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, crafting, and photography. She loved exploring the magic of Montana.

Vicky enjoyed the independence of off-grid living since moving to Montana in 1998. While Vicky seemed to fall in love with most any animal she saw, her personal critters were especially close to her heart and an important part of her life, particularly Shadow, Dave, and Roxie.