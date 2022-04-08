Obituary: Vikki Lyn Gardiner

Vikki Lyn Gardiner, 63, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on April 5th, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at Croxford Funeral Home.

Vikki was born on October 29th,1958 to parents Jack and Helen Gardiner in Havre, Montana. She spent her early life here before relocating to Great Falls, where she received residential care through Quality Life Concepts.

Attending a day program at Easter Seals, Vikki participated in a variety of jobs and activities. She was particular to making latch hook rugs and coloring. She also enjoyed bowling and going out for lunch when the opportunity presented itself. Some of Vikki’s favorite things were teddy bears and hugs.

In the younger years of her life, Vikki enjoyed participating in Special Olympics.

Vikki was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Helen, and her brother Steven Ness.

She is survived by her sister Marcia (Greg) Durward; sister-in-law Toni Ness; nephew Scott (Jen) Durward and their children Louis and Liana; nephew Chris (April) Durward, and their child Ethan; nephew Steven (Selena) Ness, and family; niece Lindsay (Joshua) George and their children Brooklyn and Aliyah; and niece Samantha (Gabe) Espinoza, and family.

Vikki’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Easter Seals, Quality Life Concepts, and her group home Berkner Heights.