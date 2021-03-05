Obituary: Vincent Alfred Galli

On February 23, 2021, Vincent Alfred Galli, U.S. Air Force, Ret., passed away at age 92. Vince “Vin” was born on December 12, 1928, in Lawrence, MA to Michael and Rose Galli.

Vince attended school in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1946. He went on to attend the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, graduating in 1953. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife management while at UMASS. Vince was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He was also in the Air Force ROTC and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in June 1953.

Vince proudly served his country for 28 years in the USAF, retiring as Lt. Col. His duties spanning those 28 years included Communications Electronic Director for 10 years; Electronic Systems Officer for 8 years; and Communications Systems Staff Officer for 10 years.

Vince and Gladys (Samulevich) Galli married in October 1955. They were happily married for 65 wonderful years. Four children were born to the Galli family: Richard in 1956, Ann in 1958, Elizabeth in 1960, and Vince C. in 1962.

He had assignments in Mississippi, Colorado, North Bay, Ontario, Canada, Viet Nam, and Washington D.C. where he worked for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Vin’s last assignment was at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT. Vin chose this as his last assignment. Talk about being fortunate to live and work in Great Falls and Montana!