Obituary: Violet Genevieve (Bergan) Garner

Violet Genevieve (Bergan) Garner, 103, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, from natural causes, at the Grandview Assisted Living. She was born July 7, 1919, in Great Falls, and was raised on the family farm in Collins and Dutton. She graduated from Dutton High School in 1938.

Violet and Clayton Garner were married in Great Falls on June 1, 1940. They lived in Stockton, California during World War II where Clayton served in the US Army. Violet and Clayton both worked for the State of Montana, and they retired in Great Falls.

Violet was an extraordinary seamstress all her life and made beautiful clothing and draperies. She also enjoyed knitting and reading, and she cherished spending time with her family

