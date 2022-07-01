Obituary: Virginia Catherine Hovious Wieck

Virginia Catherine Hovious Wieck left this world on June 25, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Ginny was born on November 30, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri to Virginia and Louis Hovious. She graduated from Fontbonne College in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dietetics. Ginny married Charles P. Wieck in 1955 in Salt Lake City, UT and after a California honeymoon, they moved to Great Falls, MT.

Ginny’s days were filled with the management of a home and rearing seven spirited children while Chuck oversaw the operation of Wieck Construction. She joined the Junior League of Great Falls where she built life-long friendships as well as developed her skills as a volunteer and committee leader. Once her children were all in school, she was appointed the first Director of the Voluntary Action Center. Soon after, she was hired by the American Red Cross as the Director of Blood Donor Services, a position she held until her retirement.

She was involved with many organizations including the American Cancer Society, Cascade County AIDS Task Force, C. M. Russell Museum, the Children’s Receiving Home, Ursuline Center, P.E.O., the Great Falls Public Library, Governor’s Advisory Council, Benefis Hospital Foundation, and Gallery Trinitas.

Many of the local merchants will remember how much she loved to support them. She was ahead of her time when it came to “Buy Local,” including some of her favorites, Stapps, The Viking, Spencer’s, The Paris of Montana, and Kaufman’s (we apologize to anyone we might have missed).